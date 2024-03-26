“Spartak” equalized the score in the KHL playoff series with Magnitogorsk “Metallurg”

Moscow “Spartak” beat Magnitogorsk “Metallurg” on its site in the fourth match of the second round of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) playoffs. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place on Tuesday, March 26, and ended with a score of 1:0 in favor of the hosts. The only goal in the third period was scored by Ansel Galimov.

Spartak won the second victory in the series and evened the score in the confrontation. The fifth meeting will take place on March 28 in Magnitogorsk.

Metallurg won the Gagarin Cup twice – in 2014 and 2016. Spartak has never won a trophy in history.