Spartak defeated Sochi with a score of 3: 0 and came out on top in the RPL

Spartak defeated Sochi at home in the fifth round match of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting took place on Sunday, August 14, and ended with the score 3:0 in favor of the hosts. As part of the winners, Quincy Promes scored a double, Anton Zinkovsky scored another goal, for whom the ball became his debut for the red-and-whites.

Spartak won the fourth match in a row, scored 13 points and came out on top in the RPL. Sochi has nine points, the club is in sixth position.

Spartak will play away against Dynamo in the next round on August 20. “Sochi” on the same day in a foreign field will meet with “Rostov”.