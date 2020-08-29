Moscow “Spartak” in the home match of the sixth round of the Russian Premier League defeated Tula “Arsenal”, reports TASS…

As specified, the meeting ended with a score of 2: 1. The first goal in the 36th minute was scored by the guest player Daniil Khlusevich. At the 41st minute, the score was leveled by the Muscovites’ forward Alexander Sobolev. In added time to the first half, Samuel Zhigot took Spartak ahead.

The victory won was the third in a row for Spartak. With 14 points, the Moscow club climbed to first place in the RPL standings. Zenit St. Petersburg have 12 points after five matches. Tula club after six games takes 11th place with 5 points.

In the next round, Spartak will meet CSKA on a visit, while Arsenal will play against Zenit on the road.

Recall that earlier Sobolev commented on the conflict with Zenit forward Artyom Dzyuba, as well as Stanislav Cherchesov’s decision not to call him into the national team.