Anton Fetisov, head of the Spartak football club’s public relations department, commented on the decision of the expert and referee commission under the President of the Russian Football Union (ESC RFU) on the match of the 25th round of Tinkoff of the Russian Premier League between Lokomotiv and Spartak, which took place on April 11.

“The club does not share the decision of the ESC. All the participants of the match from the side of “Spartak” and a large number of independent experts said that it was necessary to give a penalty in controversial moments. Nevertheless, the decision has been made “, – said Fetisov in an interview with “Sport-Express” April 13.

He also noted that if the display of controversial moments in football in Russia were “better”, such problems would not arise.

Thus, Fetisov commented on the statement of the chairman of the RFU referee committee Ashot Khachaturyants that the decisions of the referee Kirill Levnikov during the derby were recognized as correct.

On April 12, it was reported that the Russian Football Union would consider the appearance of the head of Lokomotiv Stanislav Sukhina in the referee’s room during the match against Spartak. As Khachaturyants noted, the introduced regulations do not provide for the presence of anyone during or after the game in the referee’s room.

Also, representatives of “Spartak” asked the expert-referee commission under the President of the RFU to assess three episodes of the match. In the opinion of the club, at these moments it was necessary to assign a penalty to the goal of Lokomotiv.

The match within the 25th round of the Russian championship between Lokomotiv and Spartak ended on April 11 with the victory of the red-greens with a score of 2: 0.

The railroad workers opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, after striker Francois Camano closed the pass from his attacking partner Fyodor Smolov. Smolov scored the second goal against the opponent.

Fans of “Spartak” and “Lokomotiv” during the match staged a fight on the podium – for this the clubs were fined 100 thousand rubles. In addition, for the fact that Spartak fans used pyrotechnics and shouted insulting chants at the railroad goalkeeper Marinato Guilherme, the club was ordered to pay a fine in the total amount of 530 thousand rubles. Also, the red and white were punished by holding one home match without spectators conditionally.

Guilherme himself was fined 50 thousand rubles for provocative gestures directed at the stands of Spartak fans. The footballer is disqualified for two matches.