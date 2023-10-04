Spartak coach Guillermo Abascal said he is not thinking about resigning

The head coach of Spartak Moscow, Guillermo Abascal, answered a question about his resignation from the team. His words lead TASS.

The specialist said that he was not thinking about resigning, since he was only interested in preparing the team for the next match. “This is football, it happens here: if you lose, then you are guilty, if you win, then you are a god,” he considered. Abascal added that he adheres to the life credo, according to which after the black stripe there will come a white one.

Earlier on October 4, Dynamo Moscow won a crushing victory over Spartak in the fifth round match of the group stage of the Russian Cup of the 2023/2024 season. The meeting took place at the VTB Arena stadium and ended with a score of 3:0 in favor of the hosts.

In the Russian Premier League (RPL) standings, the red-whites are in fifth place with 16 points. The team failed to win the last two matches of the tournament.

Abaskal will head Spartak in the summer of 2022. In the 2022/2023 season, the club took third place in the RPL standings, losing to CSKA Moscow and Zenit St. Petersburg.