The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has published on its website list of the best clubs in the history of the Champions League.

The ranking is based on the performances of clubs in the Champions League since the beginning of the first season of the tournament, held in 1955.

Spartak Moscow remains the best team among Russian clubs. It is in 34th place. The top 100 also includes CSKA Moscow (45th place), St. Petersburg Zenit (58th place) and Moscow Lokomotiv (91st place).

The leading position in the list is kept by Real Madrid. The second place is taken by the German “Bavaria”, the third – by the Spanish “Barcelona”.