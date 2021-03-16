Moscow “Spartak” became interested in the forward of the American football club “Orlando City” Daryl Dyke. It is reported by Twitter MLS Transfers.

At the moment, the 100-kilogram footballer, whose height is 188 centimeters, is on loan for the Barnsley club from the English championship. In ten matches, the forward scored three goals.

Prior to joining Barnsley, Dyke scored eight goals in 22 games with Orlando in the Major League Soccer (MLS). The striker made his US national team debut this year. Portal Transfermarkt.de estimates the value of the 20-year-old forward at 5 million euros.

Dyke is the cousin of Nigerian forward Emmanuel Emenike. from 2011 to 2013, the African played for Spartak.