Moscow “Spartak” beat “Rostov” in the match of the 24th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The match took place in Rostov and ended with the score 2: 3 in favor of the guests. The score on the 23rd minute of the meeting was opened by the red-white midfielder Victor Moses. On the 27th minute, Spartak defender Pavel Maslov scored his own goal and equalized the score. In the 32nd minute, Rostov took the lead thanks to a goal by midfielder Georgy Makhatadze. Then the forward of “Spartak” Alexander Sobolev scored a double (44th, 58th minutes).

After 24 matches, Spartak ranks second in the RPL standings with 47 points. The team is one point behind the leading Zenit. Rostov is in eighth place with 37 points.

In the next round, the red and whites will play away with Lokomotiv Moscow, and the Rostovites at home with Rubin Kazan.