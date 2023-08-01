Spartak beat Baltika with a score of 2: 1 in the match of the second round of the RPL

Spartak beat Baltika in the second round match of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting was held in Moscow and ended with a score of 2:1 in favor of the hosts of the site. The authors of the goals in the red and white were strikers Theo Bongonda and Quincy Promes. In the last minutes of the game, forward Angelo Henriquez reduced the backlog of Kaliningraders in the score.