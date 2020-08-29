Moscow “Spartak” beat Tula “Arsenal” in the match of the sixth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting, which took place in Moscow on August 29, ended with a score of 2: 1. As part of the winners, Alexander Sobolev (41st minute) and Samuel Zhigot (45 + 3) distinguished themselves, the guests scored a goal in the asset of Daniil Khlusevich (36th).

At the same time, Arsenal finished the match in the minority after Daniil Lesovoy received a red card in the 45th minute.

Thus, the Moscow club with 14 points topped the RPL standings. “Zenit” and “Sochi” going second and third have a match in reserve. Arsenal are in 11th place with five points.

Earlier on August 29, Spartak striker Alexander Kokorin spoke about his plans to debut for the team. He announced that he will appear on the field after a break in the RPL for the games of the Russian national team.