Spartak loaned forward Pavel Meleshin to Dynamo Minsk

Spartak loaned forward Pavel Meleshin to Dynamo Minsk. The football player's transfer to another club was announced on website Moscow club.

The agreement is for a year and does not provide for a right of redemption. Spartak will be able to return the player from loan in the summer window on its own initiative.

19-year-old Meleshin made his debut for the red and white in September 2022. In total, he played 25 matches for Spartak, in which he scored four goals.

Earlier, the USSR champion in Spartak, Evgeniy Lovchev, predicted a change in the club’s head coach. “If the coach starts talking about the need to gain experience, that he has a young team, the guys are progressing, he doesn’t have much time left in the team, but you shouldn’t expect results,” he shared his opinion about the Spaniard Guillermo Abascal.