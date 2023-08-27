Moscow “Spartak” and “Akhmat” did not score each other goals in the RPL match

Moscow “Spartak” and Grozny “Akhmat” tied with the match of the sixth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). On Saturday, August 26, the correspondent of “Lenta.ru” reports.

The meeting was held in Moscow at the Otkritie Arena stadium and ended with a score of 0:0. For the first time this season, the Moscow club kept its gates intact.

After six rounds of the RPL, Spartak is sixth in the table with ten points. Akhmat has seven points, Grozny are in ninth position.

Earlier, on August 26, Zenit in St. Petersburg defeated the Yekaterinburg Ural with a score of 4: 0, and the Moscow Dynamo and Kazan Rubin played a draw – 2: 2. At the same time, the blue and white played in the minority, but missed the victory in stoppage time for the second half.