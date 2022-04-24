The news that Henk Fraser (55) has been gently sent away from Sparta is not unexpected. The moment does. Apparently the management of the club has panicked after all competitors of the Rotterdam club won their matches this weekend. It is indicative of the chaos at the offices in Spangen. The position of general manager Manfred Laros has become untenable.

