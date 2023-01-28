The leader of the premier league would also be interested in Mijnans. Sparta is aware of this interest, but there is no official offer yet. The Castle Club has received offers for the 22-year-old midfielder from clubs both at home and abroad.
Sparta picked up Mijnans in 2018 from the amateurs of VV Spijkenisse. The international of the Dutch Juniors, who still has a contract at Spangen until the summer of 2024, played 18 games this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists.
