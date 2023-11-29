Betis travels to the Czech Republic this week to face the fifth day of Group C of the Europa League this Thursday, and will play against a Sparta Prague team that needs to win to keep its hopes of qualifying for the next round alive. Below we leave you all the information about the match:
In which stadium is Sparta Prague vs Real Betis played?
City: Prague, Czech Republic
Stadium: Generali Arena
Date: November 30
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
How can you watch Sparta Prague vs Real Betis on television in Spain?
Movistar+
How can you watch Sparta Prague vs Real Betis on television in Argentina?
ESPN Argentina
How can you watch Sparta Prague vs Real Betis on television in Mexico?
Fox Sports
How can you watch Sparta Prague vs Real Betis on television in the United States?
ESPN
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Zin
|
2-0 victory
|
Czech League 1
|
Banik
|
0-1 victory
|
Czech League 1
|
Rangers
|
Defeat 2-1
|
Europa League
|
Bohemians
|
2-0 victory
|
Czech League 1
|
Bohemians
|
Victory 1-2
|
Czech Republic Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
The Palms
|
1-0 victory
|
The league
|
Seville
|
1-1 draw
|
The league
|
Aris
|
4-1 victory
|
Europa League
|
Majorca
|
2-0 victory
|
The league
|
Hernan Cortes
|
Victory 1-12
|
Copa del Rey
Group C of the Europa League is reaching the final days with many things at stake and the 4 teams with a chance of qualifying. The best positioned is Real Betis, who has won 3 of 4 games and leads the group ahead of Rangers. Sparta Prague has a little more difficulty in qualifying, but they still have a chance. With a victory against Betis they would reach the last matchday 3 points behind Rangers, and with a little luck they could finish second and go to the elimination phase.
Prague Sparta: Vindahl Jensen; Angelo Preciado, Vitik, Sorensen, James Gomez, Zeleny; Sadilek, Kairinen; Kuchta, Birmancevic, Olatunji.
Real Betis: Francisco Vieites; Bellerín, Pezzella, Cahdi Riad, Miranda; Guido Rodríguez, William Carvalho, Isco; Luiz Henrique, Ayoze Pérez, Willian José.
Sparta Prague 2-4 Real Betis. The Andalusian team has changed completely since Isco’s arrival, and in the Europa League they are showing that they have the level to fight the competition until the end. With a victory this day they would be one point away from tying first place in the group.
