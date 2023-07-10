The United States has reached the semi-finals of the Gold Cup. The defending champion eliminated Canada on penalties. Sparta player Charles-Andreas Brym was the schlemiel. He missed the decisive penalty.

Brandon Vazquez had given the Americans the lead, where AZ player Djordje Mihailovic had substituted earlier in the second half. Steven Vitória equalized in extra time, requiring extra time. There was an own goal from the Canadian Scott Kennedy in the 115th minute, but Jacob Shaffelburg still forced penalties with a goal in the ninth minute of the injury time of that extension.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner made the difference. The keeper stopped Vitória and Liam Fraser’s bets after Vazquez also missed for the US. Charles-Andreas Brym missed the last penalty for Canada.

The Concacaf Gold Cup is a tournament for countries from North and Central America and the Caribbean. The United States will face Panama in the semifinals on Wednesday. Mexico and Jamaica play the other semi-final.