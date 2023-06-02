‘Revive old times’, was a banner in Het Kasteel during the last competition match, with a nod to European football. Sparta took an important step in that direction tonight, by winning 1-2 against FC Utrecht.

A little taste of the atmosphere in and around Spangen did not give boundless confidence in obtaining a European ticket in recent days. Because: FC Twente is the favorite and FC Utrecht has felt like a fear giver for years. Yet that European dream is a bit closer after tonight. In an extremely efficient first half, Sparta already put FC Utrecht on a margin of two, thanks to a penalty kick from Vito van Crooij – his fifteenth of the season in all competitions – and a goal from Tobias Lauritsen. That while Utrecht played offensively and with energy, and killed quite a few chances.

Nick Olive

It also says something about this Sparta, the efficiency in the front, but – by way of illustration – also Nick Olij’s fabulous save on a header from Sander van de Streek. This Sparta has the qualitative possibilities not only to be happy with reaching the play-offs, but also to really have the feeling that there is something to be achieved. Success coach Maurice Steijn also recognized this a day before the match, when the comparison with reaching the European play-offs was drawn two seasons earlier. See also Is Bavaria really the German champion in renewables? “I notice everyone that the feeling is different now. Then it was a dessert, which was achieved very late. We have been playing around sixth and seventh place for so long and have even been fifth. The experience is different and in the play-offs teams play that are reasonably evenly matched. It is different for Sparta to play one away match against Feyenoord (like two seasons ago in the play-offs, ed.) or a diptych against FC Utrecht, Heerenveen or Twente.”

UTRECHT, 01-06-2023, Stadium Galgenwaard, football, Dutch Eredivisie, season 2022 / 2023, FC Utrecht – Sparta (play-off). Sparta celebrates 0-1 with their fans © Pro Shots / Niels Boersema



Steijn considers Twente, who won 1-2 against Heerenveen tonight, as a light favorite for the final victory. “But they can also be caught.” Those are possibly thoughts that will become relevant next week. Utrecht will first visit Het Kasteel on Sunday at 6 p.m. Sparta did deal a huge blow by winning in Stadium Galgenwaard, against a club that had not lost its last fifteen matches with the Spaniards. In addition, FC Utrecht won, perhaps flattering, both of Sparta’s competition matches this season with fairly large figures (3-1 and 0-3). Only Ajax and Feyenoord also won against Sparta twice this year. See also Mother-in-law wears wedding dress - "Are you still talking to her?" But the number six in the premier league peaked at the right time, at least in the first semi-final of the play-offs, with the club’s first ever win in the European dessert of the season (third participation). Just like in the first half, the pressure came from Utrecht and the again excellent Olij intervened a number of times. Eredivisie top scorer Tasos Douvikas made the connection goal, fully deserved, about twenty minutes, twenty-five before the end. Utrecht put full pressure in the final phase, but it was not enough for an equalizer.

Whether the margin is large enough will have to be seen on Sunday at a sold-out Kasteel. But, Sparta is undeniably one step closer to reviving old dreams, after a memorable evening in Utrecht.

