Relief, joy, tears of happiness. The Sparta fans felt it all on Saturday evening, after the game against AZ. The obtained point gives the Rotterdam club hope again.

By Dennis van Bergen



Exuberantly, Vito van Crooij ran through Het Kasteel late on Saturday evening. He had just helped Sparta to a point against AZ in the very last second with a beautiful free kick. And that should be celebrated. And the ten thousand Rotterdam fans celebrated that exuberantly with him, because enforcement has come a little closer for the Spangeners.

Maurice Steijn had already announced it prior to the duel with AZ: he would put more offensive accents than his predecessor Henk Fraser usually did. De Hagenaar kept his word with the drafting of both Younes Namli and Sven Mijnans. And that move had an unambiguous effect on Sparta's game, which was dangerous twice in the first half. Lennart Thy shot into the fists of goalkeeper Peter Vindahl Jensen of the Alkmaarders and Namli's shot went just wide.

However, there were a multitude of opportunities for Pascal Jansen’s team. Fredrik Midtsjø and Tijani Reijnders encountered the excellent goalkeeper Maduka Okoye of the Spangeners and efforts by Pavlidis and Zakaria Aboukhlal end up just on the wrong side of the post for AZ. One consequence was the fact that the defense line of the Rotterdam club was always easily torn open.

Maduka Okoye was once again important for Sparta. © ANP



Lines

It was therefore right that AZ took the lead at the start of the second half via Vangelis Pavlidis, although there was a dubious smell to it. However, the striker and the last defender and Sparta were not visible on the VAR images. And the images in which they did appear were not allowed to be used for the interplay of lines. Hence the 0-1 was awarded ‘normally’.

Text continues below photo…

Sparta is disappointed with the 1-0. © Pro Shots / Toon Dipping



Later, Sparta Okoye was again grateful, when he cleverly tapped a shot by Tijanni Reijnders from the short corner. It would be the initiation of a phase in which the Spangenaren sought the attack more emphatically. It led to chances for Thy and Dirk Abels. But it only became really threatening for AZ when Tom Beugelsdijk and Mijnans loomed up in front of the Alkmaar goal. In the phase that Sparta really deserved a goal, they missed the 'unmissable opportunities' from close by.

In the final second, Van Crooij still caused euphoria in Spangen. The Rotterdam club has three more matches to avoid relegation. Sparta and PEC have the same goal difference (-23), only the team from Zwolle has scored one more goal. If PSV wins or draws against Willem II, Sparta will climb one spot and Willem II will be at the bottom based on goal difference.

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements.