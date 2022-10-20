KNVB CupSparta was warned after RKC and Vitesse were eliminated by amateur clubs in the KNVB Cup tournament this week. Nevertheless, the reserves that coach Maurice Steijn had sent into the field had a very difficult time with the OFC amateurs from Oostzaan. Substitute Tobias Lauritsen made the difference on the artificial grass in Purmerend with two goals: 1-3.

FC Utrecht was not surprised by the amateurs of Sportlust ’46 in the first round of the cup tournament. Thanks to two goals from Sander van de Streek and a goal in injury time from Sean Klaiber, trainer Henk Fraser’s team won 3-0 at Sportpark Cromwijck in Woerden, the home base of the club from the Third Division.

The best chances in the opening phase were for Sportlust '46. For example, Utrecht goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas had to stretch to stop a shot from Kesly den Haag. Left back Django Warmerdam left FC Utrecht after fifteen minutes with a knee injury. His replacement Djevencio van der Kust gave the pass moments later from which Van de Streek opened the score. The FC Utrecht midfielder headed the 0-2 in from a corner in the 70th minute.

A day earlier, with RKC Waalwijk and Vitesse, two clubs from the Eredivisie were eliminated by amateur teams in the first round of the KNVB Cup tournament.

Ajax, Feyenoord, PSV and AZ have been released by lot due to European worries and will only enter the second round from media January.

