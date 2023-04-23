FC Twente – Sparta was the duel between the keepers with the most clean sheets in the Eredivisie, Nick Olij and Lars Unnerstall (both thirteen). But they couldn’t do anything about today’s football violence. After a late equalizer by Shurandy Sambo, who then received his second yellow card for provoking the public, Sparta finally took a good point (3-3) and remains in fifth place above Twente.

The day is already full of football squatters in the Eredivisie, with the top match between Ajax and PSV and leader Feyenoord receiving FC Utrecht. But all those teams still have to match the spectacle that Twente and Sparta offered today in the Grolsch Veste, with the home team that ultimately turned out to be the most decisive.

In the first half hour it didn't look like it would be an equal game at all. Twente knew it had to win to regain fifth place and that's how it played out. Right back Joshua Brenet rewarded that predominance with the opening goal on a pass from Václav Cerny, his seventh premier league goal, all scored at home.

Joshua Brenet celebrates the 1-0. © Pro Shots / Ron Jonker



Sparta in turn has once again performed excellently in recent weeks, even now higher or highly regarded when AZ and Heerenveen are the opponents. Alkmaar won 0-1, Heerenveen was beaten 4-0 last week. And after the first half hour, the stunt team of this season also showed in Twente that they can compete, based on striker Tobias Lauritsen.

The strong Norwegian stole the show for half an hour. First by heading the equalizer behind Lars Unnerstall, from a cross by Arno Verschueren. And then by being most attentive again just before half-time, in a situation after a corner kick. The lead belonged to Sparta at that moment, because just before that Joshua Kitolano and Verschueren failed to score face to face with Unnerstall.

Tobias Lauritsen makes it 1-2. © ANP



After the break, Lauritsen even seemed to complete his hat-trick, but he was offside. His counter remained at eleven Eredivisie goals, with which he relieves Vito van Crooij as the top scorer of the Spartans, who, despite the rejected goal, still seriously claimed a good result against a team that is virtually unbeatable at home. Although that turned out to be counted outside a handful of chaotic minutes.

It was Dirk Abels, Bart Vriends’ stand-in, who scored an own goal in a very clumsy way and helped Twente back into the game. A minute later, Cerny scored his tenth Eredivisie goal from a distance, a fairly unexpected turnaround in an equal game that waved back and forth.

Shurandy Sambo provokes the audience. © ANP



In the end, even after this wonderful match, the venom was in the tail. Van Crooij shot a free kick on the crossbar in stoppage time, after which Shurandy Sambo hit the rebound behind Unnerstall. He provoked the Twente crowd and, remarkably enough, received his second yellow card. All cups of beer on the field were then ignored by referee Joey Kooij, who also gave assistant coach Jeroen Rijsdijk of Sparta a red card after the umpteenth disturbance. Anyway, Sambo’s goal was worth gold, because Sparta remains fifth with the point, above Twente.

Joey Kooij draws red for Sparta assistant Jeroen Rijsdijk. © ANP



