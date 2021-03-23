Chernobyl Radiation and Environmental Biosphere Reserve on its page in the social network Facebook reported that sparrows began to die out on the territory of the exclusion zone, as well as on the entire territory of Ukraine.

According to the report, sparrows were not included in the top five of the most widespread birds following the results of bird counts conducted by the scientists of the reserve last year. This applies to both domestic sparrows and field sparrows.

It is noted that the sparrows are not yet threatened with complete extinction, however, they can fall into the risk group due to the aggressive activities of mankind.

Earlier in the Chernobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve, a rare bird-sized butterfly for Ukraine – the blue ribbon (Catocala fraxini) – was born. This is one of the largest representatives of butterflies in Ukraine and Europe: the length of the front wing can reach 45 millimeters, and the wingspan in flight is 110 millimeters. In Ukraine, it is listed in the Red Book.