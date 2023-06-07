Sparks among the judges of X Factor, Morgan’s harsh reply to Fedez

The new edition of X Factor hasn’t started yet, but it already promises sparks: a few days after the recordings of the Auditions, scheduled for 11-12-18-19 June at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, two of the four judges of the talent show, Morgan and Fedez, they are already making protagonists of venomous repartee.

It all started when the rapper, regarding the return of his colleague to the jury, declared: “I hope it is professional and that it arrives at least on time. And it’s not obvious, because it’s never been like this “.

Shortly after came the reply from Morgan, who in a post published on his profile Instagram, he wrote: “Dear Fedez, if you can’t dare to challenge me, do it in terms of musical competence, not in terms of discipline, which has nothing to do with art. So maybe the level is raised a bit, what do you think?”.

To a follower who had commented on the post “How courageously does a tick challenge a lion?”, the former lead singer of Bluvertigo replied: “Not a tick, let’s say a kitten”.

To a fan who accused him of being presumptuous, however, Morgan replied: “Who’s being presumptuous here? I? But I didn’t call it into question! If I were presumptuous I wouldn’t start competing, the problem is that I’m humble, so then I find myself in the shit when I don’t want to play the part of someone who plays easy, instead of asphalting takings and straight shooting”.

It did not end here because, in a subsequent comment, Marco Castoldi added: “We must learn punctuality and submission to orders and bureaucratic apparatus from Fedez”.

“Fedez, paladin of bureaucracy, militarist and self-denial to the orders of his superiors, informer of transgressions as organ of moderation of dissidents, tattooed arm of the coercive system, overseer in panopticon, spetznaz agent under Austro-Hungarian cover, infector of the new inquisition of the SigmaNove protocol promulgated from the anti-Kafkaesque masonry 3.2, drawn up on the ocean floor 46,000 miles from the island of Culinpaloz, disappeared in 1972 and sighted during the release of Shaggy’s second single in 1994,5 at thirty degrees centigrade east of Marranzano, the largest port in the lake Lassistar in the northern frozen archipelago at a distance of ninety inches, fifteen feet and seven men from the Chewingum bridge on the outskirts of Hutchidentr, in Greenland, when the blond fossil tobacco from paper pipes and bamboo cane contained in the first version of the ‘album ‘the master’s voice’ distributed in all the best semaphore shops, quality, convenience and courtesy, but not on cassette tape”.