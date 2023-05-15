After the collapse of centralized banks and the overall distrust in the stability of FIAT currencies increasing due to the increased rate of inflation, investors are looking for alternative ways in which they can utilize their capital for it to grow instead of losing its value due to the inflation.

As such, many have turned their attention to the Web3 space. However, not every single cryptocurrency has performed equally in regard to its value and some have performed better than others. Aave (AAVE), for example, has seen a decrease in its overall value, while the Sparklo presale project has gained a lot of momentum. Today we will be exploring why this has been the case.

>>>> BUY SPARKLO TOKENS <<<

Aave (AAVE) enters red zone with 20.2% drop in value

Metis announced that Aave (AAVE)’s V3 lending markets went live on top of the platform. The Aave (AAVE) team also published that there are six new grantees within their grant program, including Delta One, Dullahan by Paladin, Token Terminal, Credit Delegation marketplace by ProtoFire.io, Sharpe Magnum by Sharpe Labs and LeverEdge.

This marked a massive step towards the growth of the Aave (AAVE) ecosystem, but the same cannot be said about its value. The Aave (AAVE) cryptocurrency traded at $61.58 on May 12, 2023. Within the last 30 days, Aave (AAVE) decreased in value by 20.2% and in the last week, it saw a decrease of 13.5%.

Sparklo (SPRK) stage two has a solid momentum

The Sparklo platform will be developed with the objective of enabling anyone the opportunity to diversify their holdings by making investments within precious metals. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are minted on top of Sparklo, which are then fractionalized. Investors can then choose to essentially buy a fraction of the NFT or to buy the entire NFT gold bar, for example. Each NFT represents a precious metal, such as a gold bar, silver bar, or platinum bar.

The Sparklo stage two presale has gained a lot of momentum. During this stage, the value of the SPRK token is $0.022. Analysts predict that its value can climb by 1,500% in the upcoming months.

The platform has already been audited by the InterFi network and the team has already completed a KYC procedure. With all of this in mind, Sparklo provides a solid opportunity for investors and traders to get into a project at its early stages that can become a dominant force in the Web3 space. Its liquidity is also locked for a total of 100 years in order to prevent a rug pull.

Picking the right cryptocurrency to diversify with

It is clear that not every single cryptocurrency performs equally in regard to its growth, value and overall momentum.

As such, investors have begun diversifying with the decrease in the value of specific altcoins. One of the key projects that have caught a lot of attention is Sparklo. Based on our research, Sparklo represents one of the top investment opportunities for 2023 and investors or traders can get the tokens in the links below.

Find out more about the presale:

Buy Presale: https://invest.sparklo.finance

Website: https://sparklo.finance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sparklo_finance

Telegram: https://t.me/sparklofinance