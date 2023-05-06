The anticipated crypto bull run has thrown up some excitement as many cryptocurrencies are showing upward trends. Sparklo is one of the projects that are drawing lots of attention based on what it is offering. The project which will allow users to trade gold, silver, and platinum has drawn the interest of crypto investors. At its current presale state, the Sparklo is already having a bullish price movement.

While Sparklo is rallying, the same can’t be said for other altcoins like Apecoin (APE) and Axie Infinity (AXS).

Apecoin (APE) Reverses to $3.79 as Concerns Grow

Investors have been anticipating that Apecoin (APE) will be one of the best cryptocurrencies this year when its price shot up by 10% in January, however, recent happenings may have suggested that Apecoin (APE) has entered into a decline stage.

In the last month, Apecoin (APE) has risen to over $4 and fallen to below $3.8. The indecisive nature of the Apecoin (APE) price chart has left many investors troubled about the project. While some crypto experts predict that Apecoin (APE) will reach a maximum price value of $8.61, the current state is not showing a sign of a bull run in the future.

Apecoin (APE) is currently trading at around $3.78 with a 24-hour trading volume of over $39 million.

Apecoin (APE) is currently ranked #39 in coinmarketcap with a live market cap of over $1 billion. There are over 368 million Apecoins (APE) in circulation.

Axie Infinity (AXS) Token Fails to Move Up After Token Unlock

After the much-anticipated token unlock, Axie Infinity (AXS) token has continued to decline with a 2.73% dip in the last 24 hours. The token unlock which has pumped additional Axie Infinity (AXS) tokens worth more than $175 million from its supply into circulation has failed to spark a revival for the token.

With the current price of 7.42, Axie Infinity (AXS) has dropped $1.06 of its price value in the past 7 days.

Similarly, Axie Infinity’s (AXS) token market cap is currently 862 million down from 983 million within the space of a week. This might be a turbulent time to trade Axie Infinity (AXS) token as experts have predicted the continuation of the bearish trend.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is currently ranked #56 in coinmarketcap with over 116 million Axie Infinity (AXS) coins in circulation.

Sparklo (SPRK) Trends as Presale Continues

According to Sparklo’s white paper, the platform aims to become the first decentralized Ethereum blockchain platform that allows investors to own a fraction of rare metals such as silver gold, and platinum.

The platform allows investors to buy fractionalized NFTs that are backed by actual assets. With this, investors can invest in an item without buying it completely. Investors who buy the complete NFTs get the benefit of it being delivered to wherever they are located. With this great feature, jewelry sellers can list their products on the platform and Sparklo will help sell them to their audience.

They have robust security with audits already done by InterFi network and currently undergoing KYC application. They also plan to lock their liquidity for 100 years while freezing team tokens for 1,000 days. With this great feature, Sparklo is set to become one of the best investment platforms in terms of security.

The current SPRK token price is $0.017 and is expected to shoot up by 4,000% during the year. The platform is also giving a 30% bonus to investors that buy the SPRK from now till May 5th. It implies that if you buy 10000 SPRK today, you get 13000 in return. This is a good time for investors to buy a stake in SPRK before they stop giving the bonus. It is time to join the Sparklo project and build your cryptocurrency portfolio.

