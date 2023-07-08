Ferrari, tension in Q1

The qualifying of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone it wasn’t the easiest for the twenty Formula 1 drivers, given the typically British weather conditions that greeted them on the track on Saturday afternoon. In particular the first segment – ​​the Q1 – it turned out to be quite chaotic, with the interruption caused by the red flag displayed for Kevin Magnussen’s Haas stopping on the track which allowed the asphalt to dry.

The very last lap – in fact there were 3 minutes left to go – was therefore the decisive result for deciding the top15 for access to Q2 also for the two Ferrari standard bearers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, although at the time of the stop they were in third and fourth place respectively. An initial moment of friction between Sainz and the garage was already felt at the exit of the pitlane, when he was asked to let Leclerc pass due to previously made agreements, finding the Spaniard’s protests: “It’s a little unfair what you asked me to do There, it made me lose tire temp. Plus I’m more at risk. I’m fourth, he’s third.”

Sainz then overtook Leclerc on the track, following what Verstappen and Hamilton did, who began to overtake the snake of cars for fear of not being able to complete their lap. The sting of the Monegasque via radio was immediate: “Bravo Carlos, congratulations. Nice overtaking at the last corner…”. Both Ferrari drivers then overcame the trap in Q1, obtaining fourth place with Charles Leclerc and fifth with Carlos Sainz at the end of qualifying.

Sainz explains the overtaking on Leclerc

Carlos Sainz he thus told Sky his point of view on what happened: “We have rules to respect for qualifying positions. I’ve always respected them in the pitlane, but there was a point in qualifying where if I hadn’t pushed, I would have lost the lap“. On the third starting row for the GP he explained: “I had a nice ride, but nothing special. In these conditions it is always difficult even for the wind. We have to look at what could have been done better, but I don’t think we could have done much more. When you see the two cars separated by a few thousandths, it means that more could not have been done”.