The head of the savings banks fears that the ECB is being too aggressive in introducing the digital euro. Instead of starting with consumers, it should start with companies.

Ulrich Reuter, new President of the Savings Banks and Giro Association Image: dpa

Mr. Reuter, do German banks and savings banks need the digital euro?

We do not reject the digital euro outright, but we do not yet see any real benefit for our customers. In addition, its design is very complex.

Citizens can already pay electronically – with transfers from bank accounts, with the Girocard, the former EC card, and with credit cards, often from American companies such as Visa and Mastercard.

Even. But I can imagine that the introduction of the digital euro by the ECB in a few years will make sense. Citizens' use of cash is actually declining.