American singer Lilian Day Jackson died on Monday at the age of 63. That has been announced by her daughter in a post on Facebook. Jackson became known in the Netherlands as the singer of the disco band Spargo, who had a number 1 hit in the eighties with the song ‘You and Me’.

The band was founded in 1975. Jackson joined the group several years later. In the eighties, the disco band achieved some successes in the Netherlands. ‘You and Me’ became the best-selling record in the Netherlands in 1980 and it was also a popular song abroad. In the years that followed, a few more hits were scored, although ‘You and Me’ remained the group’s biggest success. In 1985 Jackson left the group, continued to make music in the US for a while and still played in a few music shows in the Netherlands.

The singer had been ill for some time. “It is with great sadness and pain that I have to tell you that my beautiful mother passed away yesterday on April 24th. She left peacefully with her family around her,” writes her daughter.