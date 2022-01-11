Nasser Al-Attiyah appears to be in control of the Dakar 2022, but Sebastien Loeb he has no intention of giving up. Yesterday the Toyota driver suffered from a problem at the rear of his Hilux and raced with terror at the end of hitting a technical knockout, managing to finish the stage without wasting too much time against the direct rival.

For his part, Sebastien Loeb noticed to have lost one of the two spare wheels when there were still 250 km to go. This meant having to race very carefully as a puncture would prove fatal, as he had already replaced a tire during the stage due to a puncture. “I decided not to risk too much, even if it is a pity to have left a few minutes on the ground in a stage where we kept a great pace thanks also to the excellent work of my navigator Fabien Lurquin”Loeb said according to today’s edition of the French newspaper L’Equipe.

Once he arrived at the bivouac, there was concern about the possible sanction by the Commissioners for the lost spare wheel. After five hours of waiting the verdict was a fine of 10 thousand euros, for the half suspended (ie that will start if this problem occurs again in the next stages). Loeb is now nearly 38 minutes late from Nasser Al-Attiyah and can still continue to dream in pursuit of Prince Qatariot.