At the beginning of the new 2024 Italian season, the renewal of the agreement between ACI Sport and SPARCO was presented, a leading Italian company in components, accessories and technical clothing for motorsport which wanted to confirm itself alongside the Italian Automobile Federation and its promoter for a further three years of success. This new handshake comes in time to relaunch a path of support undertaken since 2021, when the name of Sparco joined the top national rally series for the first time, laying the foundations for current affairs.

Live on ACI Sport TV, the federal channel on which the entire press conference was broadcast live, the President of the Automobile Club of Italy Angelo Sticchi Damiani, the SPARCO Brand Manager Niccolò Bellazzini, the Central Director for the Motor Sports Department of ACI Marco Ferrari and the General Director of ACI Sport Marco Rogano. The conference took place in the rooms of the splendid “Renaissance Tuscany il Ciocco Resort & Spa”, in the Tenuta del Ciocco in the province of Lucca, on the occasion of the 47th Rally Il Ciocco and Valle del Serchio, inaugural race of the 2024 Sparco Italian Rally Championship .

In particular, as the speakers illustrated, SPARCO will still be alongside ACI Sport as “title sponsor” of the Italian Absolute Rally Sparco Championship, will be the “official partner” of the Rally Italia Sardegna and will also support the Italian Grand Rally Championship as a “sponsor”. Tourism. To complete the synergy, the co-branding activity with the Targa Florio brand is also renewed, another excellence signed by ACI, in relation to the leisure products already marketed and distributed by Sparco, highly appreciated by the competitors of the classic in 2023 ACI Sport, in exchange for the support provided by the Piedmontese brand – which reiterates its motoring passion and believes it is profitable to gain visibility in motorsport, through the Championships and the World Rally Championship event – will undertake to promote and enhance the SPARCO brand through its national and international visibility.

Angelo Sticchi Damiani, President of the Automobile Club of Italy: “The constant commitment and work of ACI also for this new season have allowed us to give very concrete answers which have brought Italy into the Grand Prix and World Rallies. In our long sporting history it is important to have a brand like Sparco at our side, a point of reference in motorsport and I am very pleased to celebrate this renewed collaboration. For the Automobile Club of Italy, having a brand with such international resonance is a combination of absolute importance.”

Niccolò Bellazzini, Brand Manager of SPARCO: “The partnership between Sparco and Aci Sport continues for another three years and is consolidated. We are pleased to associate our brand with the two most important national championships and the world stage of the WRC in Sardinia. Right here at Ciocco, as title sponsor, we kick off the top Italian rally series which, this year, shows a record number of entries and a level of quality in terms of crews and cars without equal.

The vitality of Italian motorsport, also on an international level, is manifested thanks to the foresight of the ACI (primarily its president, Angelo Sticchi Damiani) and the presence of Italian companies that gravitate around it, making Italy the cradle of this discipline . Among these, Sparco also figures fully, present in all the world championships, starting from F1 with the technical partnerships with Red Bull and McLaren, providing drivers and teams with technical equipment solutions that constitute the perfect synthesis between safety and technology at the service of performance.”

Marco Ferrari, DSA Central Director of ACI: “SPARCO and ACI Sport share the same objectives in terms of safety and excellence, thus together becoming a bastion of Italianness in the world. Behind the external image of these two realities there is work of many professionals united by the passion for motorsport, a passion that allows us to have stages of all the most important international championships in Italy, a passion that enhances the great representatives of our country in the world in all facets. We are sure that in the next three years, new synergies will be able to be activated to support national motorsport, in which the Federation and SPARCO have never stopped investing and believing.”

Marco Rogano, DG ACI Sport: “A strongly desired project that looks towards another important three-year period, sealed with an important company that will continue to qualify our races and our prominent events. On the track as sponsor of the Italian GT Championship, in rallies as title sponsor of the Italian Rally Championship and alongside major events such as the Rally Italia Sardegna and the Targa Florio. This agreement confirms the investments aimed at expanding media coverage and the promotion of our championships which are preparing to start with high numbers, as demonstrated by the participation in this edition of the Ciocco Rally”.