The 2022 it was a good year for Sparco, Italian excellence, from all points of view both in terms of sales results and with reference to the increasingly incisive activity in Marketing and communication. Among the successes of the Italian company in 2022 there is also the supply agreement with Red Bull team in F1 World Champion.

Sparco supplier in F1

Sparco has drawn up its balance sheet for the year 2022, as official supplier in Formula 1, in which it has signed the multi-year agreement stipulated with Red Bull F1which joins the consolidated one with mclaren. In the 2023 Sparco will dress the F1 World Champion team and drivers, including the reigning champion Max Verstappen.

In 2023 Verstappen and Red Bull wear Sparco

The agreement was very important and certifies the great work done by the company in recent years in terms oftechnological innovationthe product range and customer service.

Sparco new catalog 2023

For 2023 Sparco intends to grow further, starting from new cataloguewhich completes the total renovation work of the product line from 2020with a view to increasing the leadership of Sparco sui international racing markets and on the principals world motorsport teams.

Sparco 2023 catalog cover

👉 New SPARCO 2023 catalogue DOWNLOAD

Sparco investments and sustainability

Furthermore, in an increasingly complicated and unpredictable market context, Sparco has decided to play in advance increasing investments, with an eye to the theme of environmental sustainability of its products and productions.

Thanks to this dual strategy, Sparco aims to internalize and absorb, almost entirely, the extra costs deriving from the increase of raw materials, transport and energy.

Logo of the new “Sparco Full Efficiency” line

Also in 2023 Sparco with the line “Sparco Full Efficiency” will be the first racing clothing and equipment company that provides a range of homologated products in material “green”.

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Red Bull Racing chooses SPARCO

👉 Sparco McLaren F1 glare

👉 F1 2023 calendar

If you are passionate about sports cars, we advise you not to miss thelatest issue of ELABORARE magazine (ORDER ONLINE) whose back issues you can find conveniently on the SHOP

👉 Tested car search

👉 Research technical topics

Elaborare magazine has been the bible for sports and racing car enthusiasts since 1996

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK