THE pilots who participate in the Dakar especially in the category SSV-UTV-side by side have to deal with the different weather conditions of the desert ofSaudi Arabia. In their protective clothing in the 2023 edition there is the jacket “Adventure” Jacket by Sparco, approved FIA precisely for the off-road of open vehicles (professional and amateur).

Sparco jacket for the Dakar 2023 FIA homologated

The riders competing at the Dakar 2023 in the category SSV-UTV-side by side for their safety they wear the “Adventure” Jacket, the fireproof outerwear FIA 8856-2018 approved which completes thefire retardant clothing for all the pilots who will participate in the most famous raid in the world.

The Sparco Adventure Jacket at the Dakar 2023 is worn over the suit by the SSV-UTV-side by side riders

Thanks to its characteristics, the Sparco jacket protects pilots from fire, but also from cold and rain. The garment therefore guarantees the most high safety standards and from an aesthetic point of view it is extremely customizable by the teams, with colors and graphics that recall those of the approved racing suits.

Sparco Adventure Jacket fire retardant

The Adventure Jacket is a fireproof jacket, FIA approved, designed to be worn during competitions over approved clothing.

Its warm lining fire retardant microfleece guarantees the rider protection from low temperatures. The outer fabric comes from the fabric of the Prime suits homologated, so it is fireproof and customizable in the same way as the suits used by the teams also in F1.

Capuccio Jacket Sparco Adventure Jacket

The outer fabric, thanks to the dedicated design developed by Sparco, is coupled with a fireproof membrane to have features hydrophobic (water repellent) ed anti wind. For this purpose there is also a hood (retractable) removable from the back of the neck.

👉 Visit the section ADVENTURE JACKET on the SPARCO SHOP

👉 New SPARCO 2023 catalogue DOWNLOAD

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Dakar 2023 program and route

👉 Racing car safety SPARCO setup

👉 Pilot selections

👉 Race car driver

👉 How to become a pilot, clothing license

👉 All the news from the racing world

If you are passionate about off road, four-wheel drive and off-road adventures, don’t miss the ELABORARE4x4 magazine on newsstands. You can order it from the comfort of your home, it will arrive in a few days.

#OFFROAD DOC!!! ELABORATE 4×4 Book it #NOW we’ll bring it straight home! SUBSCRIBE elaborate.com/4×4-subscription

PROCESS 4×4 magazine

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK