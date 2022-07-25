The new prototype Peugeot 9X8one of the most surprising on the starting grid due to the absence of the rear wing, debuted in WEC on the occasion of the 6 Hours of Monza with the pilots at the wheel Loïc Duval, Gustavo Menezes And James Rossiter. The Peugeot team dresses Sparcowhich is the official partner for racing apparel, provides the drivers and the team with the suits, gloves and shoes and also the seat belts for cars.

Sparco suits and gloves for Peugeot

Sparco suits for Peugeot drivers are made with materials multilayer fireproof which feature a number of technical innovations such as the Hocotex fabricequipped with an exclusive a Honeycomb. This ensures high breathability and light weight, along with effective fire protection.

Sparco supplies the suits to the entire Peugeot team involved in the WEC

The strategic fabric inserts super stretch ensure pilots the necessary comfort to provide maximum performance. THE gloves some pilots also use patented technology HTXwhich allows significantly higher performance in terms of grip, flexibility and breathability, while reducing the vibrations transmitted by the vehicle.

In addition to supplying the clothing for the six drivers (three for each car plus one spare), Sparco also produces the overalls and gloves for the mechanical and the staff of the Peugeot team working in the pits, responsible for refueling and for quick and safe interventions on the cars during enduranc races

Sparco Peugeot 9X8 belts

Sparco for the Peugeot 9X8 also supplies the seat belts Prime H-9 EVO custom, with aluminum buckle and adjusters that have a lower weight compared to traditional racing belts.

The drivers inside the cockpit of the Peugeot 9X (are protected by the Sparco Prime H-9 EVO belts

Given the compactness of the vehicle, they have been designed and approved specific attacks for the lateral anchoring of the belts, especially for the Lion team.

Sparco and Peugeot

The relationship between Peugeot Sport and Sparco is historical and dates back to the end of the 90’s, when the Italian company first equipped the team of rally winner of the World Championship.

Sparco has been Peugeot’s technical partner for over 30 years

Since then, Sparco has accompanied Peugeot on its adventures in various championships such as the Rallycross with the 208 WRXthe race Pikes Peak with the 208 Pikes Peakthe 24 Hours of Le Mans with the 908the Dakar with the 3008 DKR but also Peugeot’s commitment to italian rally championshiptoday declined through the trophy Peugeot Competitionnow in its 43rd edition.

Photo Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar WEC

Video

Peugeot returns to 24H Le Mans with the Peugeot 9X8

