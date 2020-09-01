It is not possible that parents do not get angry with children. Children are very devil and because of this they often make mistakes. In such a situation, the hand of the parents often gets up on the children. Some parents consider the fight to teach children a lesson, which is absolutely wrong.

Raising the hand on the children of parents has an emotional and physical effect. Let us know how the child feels when the parents raise their hands.

Reasons for raising children Parents raise their hands when the child responds or shouts, shouts or tantrums, breaks a rule, ignores the warning, is unable to meet the parents’ expectations, stops the child from doing something wrong Give.

Children also become violent If you try to teach children discipline by raising their hands, then they feel that it is right to beat and they do the same to the people around them. Children learn from the people and parents around them. Scolding the child on small things can cause fear in his mind and he can also behave the same with others as he grows up.

Child is spoiled Raising a hand on a child not only causes him physical pain but also makes him feel emotionally hurt. The beating of the parents emotionally shakes the children. If the parents keep telling the child their mistake again and again, then it makes the child feel that he is not a good person. He starts to consider himself bad and cannot grow up and respect himself.

Lack of confidence If you think that beating will improve your child's behavior then you are wrong. The beating marks leave the body but leave a deep impression on the mind. A child's self-confidence can be hurt due to bad behavior. The more you kill him, the more mistakes he will make. This will make him feel worse about himself, which is not at all right for the development of children.

Become rebellious Parents who raise their hands on children often do not understand that by doing this, they are removing their children from themselves. If your habit has increased too much, it will scare you once or twice, but after this you will become a rebel. He will know that whatever he does wrong, you will just beat him and leave him.