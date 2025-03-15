The Spanish wine sector contains breathing. The president of the United States, Donald Trumphas threatened to put 200% tariffs on the importation of alcoholic beverages from other countries. It is an order in the form of a response to … Measures – also tariff – that have been taken from the European Union for certain American products. In addition, it is a punishment greater than 20% that was speculated at first.

In this context, concern has begun to become a reality. When Trump announced for the first time that he intended to impose a tariff on agri -food imports, and in the absence of details, the Spanish exporters of wine – the most affected next to the oil – anticipated two possible scenarios, as explained to ABC the general director of the Spanish Federation of Wine, José Luis Benítez. The worst, that these rates fall only on some countries and one of them were Spain; And the least bad, that they will apply equally to everyone, in which case market distortion would be shared by all and the most harmed would be the US consumer himself.

The announcement has surprised companies in the sector, but fortunately for them they have been preparing for a blow. Wine exports in December 2024 closed with a growth of 8.6% year -on -year in terms of value and 0.7% in volume, a figure that contrasts with the average of the entire exercise, which a 1.4% increase in value and a 5% drop in volume was recorded.

This anticipation of sales to the US will continue to occur at least until April 2, the date Trump has announced for the imposition of these tariffs, and will give some margin to the wineries waiting for what the sector expects and the announcement is only a threat to the negotiation. That is the desire that Carlos Villar expresses, the CEO of the winery Protosbecause otherwise it ensures that your company – like all of Europe – will be excluded from the United States, a country in which a lot are played.

Carlos Villar, CEO of Protos





For the Wineries of Ribera del Duero that country is the third destination in importance, and for protos it is the second after Mexico. Exactly, in 2024 that winery sent broths to the US worth one million euros. In your case, you can advance at most the shipments of a four -month period (the margin that your insurer gives them).

For its part, the commercial director of Bodegas Marqués del AtrioJorge Rivero, he hopes that they get to agree at the political level, and the threat of tariffs of 200% to wine and liquors does not apply. In the event that the situation will finally occur, it would be “a disaster.” The expert in the wine sector has no doubt that if the threat becomes a reality, we would have to leave the US market.

However, regardless of the tariffs themselves, the Marqués del Atrio manager estimates that uncertainty at this time is another problem. A few months ago it was speculated that these tariffs were 20%, something that already, in itself, was a problem. However, given that figure, and if it applies to all countries equally, Spain could maintain its position in front of other markets thanks to the quality of its wines. In that price equalization, Spanish wineries would have options to maintain their position.

In spite of everything, we must attend to Trump’s threats, and many of the Spanish wineries already value entry into other markets in case it finally applies. Marqués del Atrio, for example, estimates that Brazil would be a region that would be attractive to invest.

For his part, the general secretary of the Regulatory Council of the Denomination of Origin Rías BaixasRamón Huidobro, explains that in the sector there is “concern and uncertainty to know what is going to happen to the US market, which is also the main destination of exports of Baixas Rías Wines.”

However, Huidobro is confident that “everything is in one more threat by President Trump, as has happened on other occasions.” It also asks the European and North American authorities that they feel to negotiate to end this escalation of threats and that the wine is not used at any time as a currency.

That need for negotiation is basic. The consulting partner in Era Group Spain, Fernando Vázquez, estimates that if the tariff is finally 200%, very little can be done. In fact, he explains that this situation would be a de facto ‘veto to Spanish wine – and from the other countries. If you stay in 20-25%, there is a room to work with agreements between importers and exporters, according to Vázquez.

The consultant hopes that, in any case, it is a temporary tariff until political tension goes down. Otherwise, he ensures that Spanish winemakers must open to other markets and improve their competitiveness.