Spanish water polo player Leighton reveals she was bullied over her weight

Spanish water polo player Paula Leighton has revealed that she has been bullied for her weight on social media. Her words are quoted by Relevo.

The athlete said that she is not offended by the criticism, but she drew attention to the fact that such comments can ruin the lives of many girls. “I know my body, I love it very much, I work for it. This is what my life and sport consist of,” she emphasized.

Leighton won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics as part of the Spanish national team. She also won silver at the Tokyo Games.

