Saturday afternoon will see the arrival of Serviola, which is also the name of the patrol-boat class, belonging to the Spanish Navy. It departs Monday morning.

It left its naval base in Ferrol on the 1st of May to carry out patrols along the south of the peninsular, in the Gulf of Cádiz, Gibraltar Straits, the Alborán Sea and Spanish possession along the North-Wester African coast. (Ceuta & Melilla)

Now this visit will not include an open day because of Covid restrictions, but at least sightseers can look her over from a distance whilst she is in the port.

The Cathead carries seven officers, ten noncoms (CPOs, POs etc) and 29 ratings. There are also seven Spanish Marines onboard for boardings and other interventions.

The Serviola-class patrol boats were a series of patrol boats built in 1990, entering service with the Spanish Navy from October 1992. They are designed to remain at sea for long periods of time and withstand rough seas without significant loss operation capacity. Each ship is equipped with a flight deck for medium-sized helicopters, a sick bay with six beds, and two RIBs.

Type: Patrol boat

Displacement: 1200 tonnes

Length: 68m

Beam: 10.33m

Draft: 3.36m

Propulsion: 2 MTU engines, 7,500 hp (5,600 kW) giving a maximum speed of 20 knots,

Electronic Equipment: Radar and surface / air Consilium RTM Selesmar 30 SIM

Consilium Navigation and Radar Selesmar RTM 25 XIM

Armament: two .50 Browning machine guns and one 76mm cannon

