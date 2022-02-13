The Barcelona will start the derby against Spanishat the RCDE Stadium, with the same team that defeated Atlético (4-2) the previous day, with the exception of Sergiño Dest coming on the right side for the suspended Dani Alves.

In this way, Xavi Hernández’s team will present the following line-up: Ter Stegen, Dest, Araujo, Piqué, Alba; Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Adama, Ferran Torres and Gavi. In addition to the suspended Alves, the Barça team cannot count on Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati or Memphis Depay due to injury.

Vicente Moreno’s Español, meanwhile, begins the match with Diego López; Aleix Vidal, Sergi Gómez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Keidi Bare, Yangel Herrera, Darder; Puado, Vilhena and Raúl de Tomás.

The return of RDT after serving a one-match ban is the most outstanding novelty. In addition, defenders Calero and David López are not available as they are recovering from their respective ailments, while full-back Óscar Gil is suspended after seeing the fifth yellow card against Athletic.

Minute by minute

SPORTS AND EFE