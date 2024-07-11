The telecinquization of urban music reached its peak last week with the launch of I am the coolest in Spain, of BB Trickz and Omar Montes. She became famous for cutting her tongue in her rhymes and he for seeming to have swallowed his tongue when he sings. And they put them together, as if they were two contestants Big Brother it was about and, as in that reality, You just had to plug in a lot of cameras and microphones and record them while they were themselves. This is the current norm in Spanish urban music: you release a song like someone who has won the casting to enter into Survivors, And then for a few years what you do is release more songs (all as similar as possible to your original song) together with other artists who have done the same, that is, they have released their songs as if they had won a casting to enter into The island of temptations either Big Brother.

The cost is minimal and the creative task invested is negligible, since it is only a matter of taking those who have made the most noise, have created the most empathy or have been the most ridiculous in their Reality TV and mix them with other contestants in a new format inspired by existing formats. The house of Big Brother, but some are in the garden dressed in blue, and others, in the house and cannot go to the bathroom on even days; the island of Survivors, but with all participants being Aries; The Island of Temptations, but that none of them has ever set foot in a gym. Obviously, the artists will tell you that they met one night in Ibiza and that they told each other, between bottles of champagne with sparklers and dwarves dancing on VIP tables, how much they admired each other; and then, already in the early hours of the morning, as has been done in all the afters since the afters are afters, They decided that they had to do something together and they exchanged their phone numbers. managers. Now it is important to remember that all couples of The island of temptations They say, of course, that they are a couple before entering. The age they say they are is another topic in itself.

David Sedaris says that a harmless play may be fine, but an offensive one will always be better. I am the coolest in Spain It could have been offensive, and the redundancy would have been forgiven, but it is not, because it is pure mainstream, It’s pure Telecinco, it’s the chewing gum that stretches and stretches waiting for some multinational to decide to say NO when someone comes back to the offices with the idea of ​​a video in which a close-up of a bum with a gold thong appears and someone in a private room of a nightclub drinking champagne wearing a pastel-coloured suit.

Bb Trickz, in an image taken from his Instagram provided by Virgin Records.

It’s another song released as if it were the beginning of something, but it should certainly be the end of all this. Imagine all those old music journalists writing in 1976 that punk was rubbish, that they couldn’t play, that Pink Floyd, damn it. And five years later, imagine them writing the same thing about the same groups. No, five years later, they already had a ton of new sounds to complain about… that Pink Floyd, damn it. And this, to those of us of a certain age, these people are stealing from us. They are taking away the best years of our professional lives, those in which every six months you can find something new that irritates you about young people. Instead, here we are, recycling ideas that came to us at a cocktail party five years ago talking about Bad Gyal.

We live stuck in a kind of Save me musical, but without the crazy controversies, or the crying, and above all, with characters much more boring and redundant than those who populated that legendary, almost mythological program. Those were characters who acted as if they had nothing to lose, going all out afternoon after afternoon, the Sid Vicious of the afternoon slot. Today, this very morning, everything is so Coca Cola Zero that drinking Diet Coke almost seems like an act of insubordination.

Many years ago in an interview, C. Tangana confessed that his generation of rappers had come with the intention of killing their father, that is, of putting an end to the old-school hip hop that the popes of the golden era of rap in Spain had practiced. They wanted to change everything, they wanted to be disruptive. He could at least try to do so because he knew who his parents were. Just as Vasile always knew that Berlusconi was his.

