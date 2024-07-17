The future of the Seat range also depends on Cupra. This is confirmed by the fact that Seat has decided to cut the Tarraco from its offer to make room for the new SUV Terramar Cupra-made: according to Autocar, Seat has reiterated that Tarraco has been a very successful model to date, but added that there will be no successor.

Via Tarraco, inside Terramar

“From mid-2024 we will focus on the new Cupra Terramar in the SUV segment, and It will fill this space very well – the Spanish brand says – The Tarraco will then be progressively decommissioned, ending its production by the second quarter of this year”. Recall that the Terramar, which is 0.2 metres shorter than the Tarraco, is expected to make its EU debut with a range of engines petrol mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

Cupra and Seat intertwining

An important change in the range of the two brands of the Volkswagen Group, considering that the new Terramar will also be the last car with a combustion engine internal of Cupra before its range becomes fully electric in 2030. As for Seat, however, the exit of Tarraco does not in any way represent a setback in the growth of the company, which on the contrary will move towards update its remaining models, such as Ateca, Arona, Ibiza and Leon, with the aim of continuing to offer plug-in hybrid and fuel-efficient models until the end of the internal combustion era.