Araceli Tamayo, the 82-year-old tourist from Bilbao who was seriously injured last May in an attack in Afghanistan in which three Spaniards died, has died after being hospitalized since then in the Basurto Hospital (Bizkaia). The woman was seriously injured in an ISIS attack in the city of Bamiyan, in the center of the Asian country.

According to the Basque regional television channel EiTB, and reported by Efe, Tamayo has died after more than two months in the Basurto Hospital, where she was admitted on May 22, five days after the attack. The woman had been repatriated from Afghanistan after initially receiving care in the Kabul Hospital. From the Afghan capital she flew to the Biscayan airport of Loiu in a medicalized plane chartered by her travel insurance.

In the attack in Afghanistan, which was claimed by the local branch of the Islamic State, the Islamic State of Greater Khorasan (ISKP), three Catalan tourists died: Susana Vilar Bühler, 65, and Elena Schröder Vilar, 36, a mother and daughter, both pharmacists; and Ramon Bellmás Rimbau, 72, a retired engineer from Girona. In addition, three Afghan citizens lost their lives. The deceased Spaniards were part of an expedition made up of 13 travellers and organised by the agency Against the Compass, which stated on its website: “Afghanistan is very safe today”, despite the travel recommendations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which expressly urges that the Catalans do not travel to Afghanistan. your website “not to travel under any circumstances” to the Asian country due to the “risk of kidnapping or attack.”