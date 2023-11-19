Gavi can forget the Euro 2024 in Germany. The 19-year-old FC Barcelona midfielder suffered a serious knee injury on Sunday evening in Valladolid, where Spain won 3-1 against Georgia. The Spanish top talent will probably be out of action for about nine months.
