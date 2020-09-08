Risking your personal life to save lots of another person’s is among the best shows of generosity. Well being personnel, who’re at the moment preventing onerous to comprise the unfold of the coronavirus world wide, are being acknowledged by society as a vital pillar of our system. And lots of of them already put their well being in danger by working in areas of our planet the place illness, poverty, the local weather or armed battle rage. That is the case of Cameroon, one of many African international locations with the weaker public health system.

13 Spanish well being professionals traveled there to assist native employees launch a medical marketing campaign that encompassed totally different specialties. This initiative arose from the non-public curiosity of Manolo Castañeda, a trauma nurse on the Hospital de Puerto Actual, Cádiz. On the age of 61, he spent the final 12 touring alone to Cameroon to have a tendency orphanages, practice nurses, treatment and ship containers loaded with provides and medicines to arrange well being facilities.

In a rustic the place 30% of the population lives below the poverty line and the life expectancy is one of the lowest in the world, the sanitary wants have been so evident and overwhelming that he determined to go one step additional. With the collaboration of the Cameroonian physician Adonis Zogne Djaba and the Andalusian Affiliation for Well being Cooperation, final 12 months he despatched the mandatory materials to equip the 2 working rooms of the Foumban hospital after which traveled to the nation accompanied by a medical group that included trauma, gynecology, surgical procedure, anesthesia, orthopedics, optics and nursing. Throughout three weeks this group educated the hospital employees, carried out greater than 70 operations, positioned dozens of prostheses and handled lots of of sufferers with visible issues. And most necessary of all, collectively they laid the groundwork to repeat the marketing campaign yearly.

A hard arrival

Local radio stations advertised the medical campaign for weeks, so when they arrived, the outskirts of the hospital were full of people with amputations, pregnancies, tumors, infections, deformities and diseases of all kinds. “This is just the beginning. Many are still on the way and will take several days to arrive, ”Castañeda commented to the rest of the team, who observed the situation somewhat overwhelmed.

They began to prepare the operating rooms and to coordinate with the local staff to make a triage according to the specialties that were to be launched. He had not yet had time to cope with the situation when the first emergency appeared: a young man had had a motorcycle accident 12 hours ago and was brought in with his leg splinted and wrapped in bloody rags. The shattered limb of Moussa Alioli, 19, was to be the first of 70 interventions that would take place in the following days. In a matter of minutes, an Army car carrying a serious soldier would burst into the hospital. A very strong abdominal pain had him in critical condition for days, his pulse was weak and he was constantly fainting. The surgeon Marta Valle and the gynecologist Laura de Pablo got down to work, but it was too late, the young soldier Lituge Yannick died that night on the operating table invaded by a necrosis in a very advanced state. Meanwhile, utter chaos reigned on the other side of the operating room door.

It was raining heavily and the situation was stark and overwhelming. The first contact made it clear that the next few days were going to be of great intensity.

Day to day

On the upper floor of the hospital were the two operating rooms that were used for trauma, gynecology and general surgery. On the same floor was the office of the optician José María Herce and the treatment room that Castañeda attended. In an annex building, the triage room and the orthopedic workshop of Ramón Valls. The days passed in the center, avoiding the lack of water, the poor hygienic conditions and the constant power cuts that canceled the electric scalpels and forced the surgeons to continue operating with small flashlights tied to their heads.

In the operating rooms, an attempt was made to carry out a program of interventions in relation to the cases they encountered: osteomyelitis, goiters, hernias, tumors, hysterectomies, caesarean sections, etc. But the calendar was constantly changing as numerous emergencies stormed the hospital daily, such as Yvette, the first of many cesarean sections. In the middle of the operation, her oxygen level dropped and she stopped suddenly. “Get the child out quickly, I’ll take care of her,” Alberto, the anesthetist, said calmly, according to a later account. “Child out. She is not breathing ”, Laura, the gynecologist, passed the baby to Jesús, the other anesthetist, and focused on closing the mother with the help of Rafi, the operating room nurse. “Mother recovered, has returned” was heard to the relief of all. After a few minutes and after several resuscitation maneuvers, the baby’s cries were heard. Mother and son had come back to life.

Surprises occurred daily, such as the case of the patient whose only way out to stay alive was the amputation of his right leg. The young man was not due to undergo the operation and that same night he fled the hospital. A strong belief in traditional medicine still persists throughout the region, a cultural leap against which it is difficult to fight. After days, it was learned that the boy had died.

In a room near the operating rooms, José María, the optician, had improvised his consultation and attended dozens of patients nonstop every day. He graduated his eyesight and donated glasses, solved all kinds of visual problems and the most complicated were placed to be operated on by the ophthalmological team that will go to the next campaign, in this same 2020. On the last day, when taking stock, José María himself He was surprised to find that he had attended 633 people.

A few meters from the main building, in the orthopedic workshop, Ramón managed to adapt prostheses to each patient. There were more than 80 cases that occurred in the workshop and each one with its peculiarities, such as the case of N´Sougou, a 30-year-old athletic young man who had lost both hands while fixing the wiring of a power pole . The number of children and adolescents amputees was especially striking. “When bones are broken, they are splinted in their village. Sometimes the bone heals well but most of the time it does not, causing lifelong deformations or infections that end with the amputation of the limb ”, explained Georgette, one of the nurses who was training with Ramón. This was the case of Limimah Jessica, a 17-year-old girl who, when she was four and played outside her home, was hit by a car that went off the road. She had been with a wooden leg for years with which she could hardly walk, but a prosthesis that suited her could be adapted to perfection. “And can I go dancing?” She asked excitedly.

The case that would mark Ramón the most would be Malik, an eight-year-old boy who arrived walking on his crutches and accompanied by his mother. When he undressed, he revealed a birth deformation: the left leg was half as short as the right and lacked a knee. Malik was friendly, shy and very polite. “I’m going to make a cast for his leg and I’m going to take it to Spain. Something will occur to me. The next time he comes he will walk out of here without crutches ”.

Along with the operating rooms, a tiny room became the most visited in the hospital. There, surrounded by local nurses, Castañeda’s daily life consisted of post-operative healing, removing drains, healing ulcers and wounds of all kinds, placing casts, performing infiltrations, etc. “The hardest thing is spending the day seeing incurable cases and not being able to erase the faces of the people you don’t have time to attend to. That’s why I keep coming back again and again. To stop doing it would be inhuman of me. “

On the last day, the Foumban hospital staff tearfully said goodbye to the Spanish team that got on the bus to begin the return trip. Hours on the road in silence, exhausted, with their faces glued to the windows and their gazes fixed on the jungle that surrounded the road. They would digest the experience that will forever shape the identity of each one. The anecdotes, the injustices, the prejudices, the conscience, maybe everything had changed a little. Meanwhile, Castañeda looked at them proud of what they had done. It was time to think about the next campaign.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO in Twitter and Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe right here to our e-newsletter.