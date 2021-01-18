After a very difficult start, the Euroleague continues burning journeys. There are 14 left for the end of the regular phase plus postponed matches, one of them, Real Madrid-Red Star, is played today Monday (7:00 p.m., Dazn). It should have been played last Wednesday, but the storm Filomena prevented it. The Serbian team is finally in Madrid, although via Valencia, where they lost on Friday (91-71).

He comes with news regarding the first round, when Real beat him 67-73. Dejan Radonjic has replaced Sasa Obradovic and the gunner Jordan loyd, second highest scorer of the competition with 18.7 points, it is low. To lend a hand they have incorporated Spanish Quino Colom (9.8 on average in four games). Now the mighty power forward Johnny O’Bryant (12.8 and 5.3 rebounds) and the point guard Corey walden (10,7) are the referents. Laso, for his part, will have again the absence of Llull (discomfort in one knee).

Barça and Madrid fight for the lead with CSKA, and Valencia and Baskonia do it to also finish from eighth place onwards. At this stage, the four Spaniards appear among the five most valued in the Euroleague. Madrid is first with an average of 96.2 loans and leads CSKA (93.9), Valencia (93.8), Baskonia (93.5) and Barça (92.8). A statistic in which the attacking game prevails.

And in the Eurocup? Something like that: Teodosic’s Virtus Bologna commands (103.9) and then Joventut is second (103.7); Gran Canaria, fourth (97.4) and Unicaja, fifth (96).

And in the FIBA Champions? The leader… Iberostar Tenerife (112.4) and the second, San Pablo Burgos (111.6). That said, Spanish clubs are the most valued in Europe.