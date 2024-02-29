This Thursday, February 29, the judges of the Spanish Supreme Court unanimously agreed to open a case to investigate the former president of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, for the alleged crime of terrorism. The case – which also includes the deputy of the Catalan parliament, Ruben Wagensberg – refers to actions during the 2019 protests of the Democratic Tsunami movement, against a sentence that sentenced pro-independence leaders to prison. The investigation is revealed at a time when the separatist party, Junts per Catalunya, is still negotiating the amnesty law with the Government of Pedro Sánchez.

The strong protests that occurred in 2019 in the midst of the so-called movement Democratic Tsunami They provoked an investigation by the Spanish Justice.

This is the organization that more than four years ago called for intense mobilizations that rejected the sentence that sentenced pro-independence leaders to prison,among them Puigdemont, for the unauthorized self-determination process of Catalonia.

Within the framework of these protests, events occurred such as the blockade for several hours by groups of protesters of the Barcelona international airportamong others, facts that “are included in the crime of terrorism”, according to the Spanish Supreme Court.

“International aviation service and airport services and air traffic were disrupted,” the document states. Besides, mentions the attacks on members of the Security Forces caused by a protesters.

Democratic Tsunami could commit “serious crimes against freedom, physical integrity, attacks, falsifications of documents, property and other“added the Supreme Court.

The magistrates decided to open a case to investigate the former Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont, current MEP, and the parliamentarian from the same region, Rubén Wagensberg, for alleged crimes of terrorism.

Unanimously, the Court considered that “it is necessary and pertinent that they be called to the procedure, in order to be heard as investigated, with all the rights and guarantees provided for in our legal system.”

Both are in certified status. That is, they cannot be tried by ordinary courts for their charges, but by the Spanish high court.

The Prosecutor's Office opposed the terrorism investigation

In the order they highlight that within certain sectors of the independence movement, mobilizations progressively increased, especially through the Democratic Tsunami movement, with “attempts to paralyze the airport” and “attacks on public and police buildings.”

The Supreme Court opens the investigation, despite the rejection of the Prosecutor's Office itself. The entity considers that there are only “mere conjectures or suspicions”, but that they do not constitute clear evidence to open an investigation for terrorism.





01:41

The lieutenant prosecutor of the Supreme Court (TS), María Ángeles Sánchez Conde, requested that the case be returned to the judge of the National Court Manuel García-Castellón to “exhaust the investigation.”

The prosecutor clarified that she does not question “the criminal nature of the actions” of Tsunami Democràtic, nor does she question the “very serious incidents” in the 2019 protests, but considers that no evidence allows us to infer that Puigdemont had direct participation in that movement.

'The discredit of Spanish justice is absolute'

After learning of the order of the Spanish Supreme Court, Puigdemont flatly rejected the idea of ​​being prosecuted for terrorism and criticized the Spanish justice system. “The Spanish Judicial Matrix has adapted the maxim of bad journalism: do not let reality spoil a good accusation,” he published on his social networks.

The Catalan leader also questioned the veracity of Judge Manuel García Castellón, calling him a liar. “That this same character is the one who accuses us of being terrorists for the Democratic Tsunami demonstrations should already give a clue as to the veracity of the cause. One lie after another, as is typical of confessed liars like him.”

The discredit of Spanish justice is absolute. This person, who at that time was a prosecutor appointed by the PP, confessed, with an impressive face, that he was going to lie to the French authorities in a matter of high sensitivity (the assassination of the prefect of Corsegue)… https://t.co/5OipuS72YA — krls.eth / Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) February 21, 2024



And the Court adopted this decision after the presentation by Manuel García Castellón, magistrate of the Spanish National Court, on the evidence that, in his opinion, proves the participation of Puigdemont and Wagensberg in the events investigated.

In this process there are another 10 people who are accused, but who cannot be investigated by García Castellón because they are not certified and lack jurisdiction.

Puigdemont was president of the regional government of Catalonia in 2017, when the unilateral declaration of independence was made. He then fled to Belgium because of the legal proceedings against him, while Wagensberg, of the pro-independence party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya, left for Switzerland in January, claiming that from there he can better prepare his defense.

The questioned amnesty for the independentists

The judicial process occurs while the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) and Junts continue negotiations on a law to amnesty Catalan independentists that could include terrorism crimes.

The amnesty proposal was promoted by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, several months ago to obtain the votes of the pro-independence parties and achieve his inauguration.

Puigdemont's party, Junts, is one of them, which assures that it would maintain its parliamentary support for the Sánchez Government if the Law is approved.

However, the parties are still far from an agreement. On January 30, the amnesty law was rejected in Congress, with 179 votes to 171.

The Junts party itself voted against because, according to its legislators, it did not go far enough. The bill was returned to a parliamentary committee.

With Reuters, EFE and local media