Something has moved in the offices of the large Spanish supermarket chains this winter. The strawberry, at the epicenter of the environmental controversy and the political brawl over the decline of Doñana, has been monopolizing environmental protests and consumer awareness of sustainability for a year and a half. Since PP and Vox launched their first bill in the Andalusian Parliament to expand irrigation along the reserve. And these green complaints begin to gel. Food chains have seen that the share of consumers who do not want to harm the environment with their shopping cart is growing. And most of them have followed in the footsteps of the European ones to demand that Huelva’s strawberry producers show that they do not contribute to drying up valuable wetlands.

“The photo has changed substantially today. There is a greater concern that comes from before the political noise. Most large companies already require Spring [el sello que garantiza el agua legal en una finca] and the smallest, some have it and the others are working on it. We do not believe that fraud detection exceeds 5% of all certifications”, value sources in the food sector close to the tops of the food chains.

However, that optimism has nuances. Sustainability has spread in Spanish chains such as Eroski (4% market share), the French Carrefour (7%) and the German Lidl (6%) and Aldi (1.5%), whose expansion continues to rise. The four bet on the spring seal or similar, although only Aldi guarantees that next winter all its strawberries will have this guarantee – in 2022 it was 65% of its 400 stores – and the other three implement it progressively.

The most present chain in the country, Mercadona (27% share), defends its level of demand, but has not yet taken the step of having its strawberry producers demonstrate that their farms are included in the official cartography of legal farms. To questions from this newspaper, a spokeswoman limited herself to explaining that “all its suppliers have certificates that guarantee good environmental practices.”

Given the extreme drought suffered by Andalusia, the Doñana aquifer is at a minimum. Scientists have verified that both groundwater extractions from legal farms [con derechos de agua adquiridos] as well as the illegal ones contribute to drying it up and to the fact that biodiversity is in a critical situation. But the survival of the illegals is on the table because the Andalusian right-wing bill proposes to rename their farms as legal and increase the pressure. Meanwhile, the growing wave of ecological certificates to ask them for papers, reduces their sales margin before buyers, who are stricter every day.

An express survey of the Interfresa employers among 585 companies has resulted in 480 of them having the Spring seal (82%) and of the 105 that do not, “40 are in the certification process”, according to a spokeswoman.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

This week the tasty berries from Huelva and their effect on the drying up of Doñana with the illegal wells have once again attracted attention after the suspension of the trip of the deputies of the German Bundestag, who in order not to interfere in the general elections backtracked and They canceled while they were already in Madrid and before visiting Andalusia. The withdrawal of the parliamentarians by surprise revealed a problem that has been almost taboo during these 18 months of controversy: the economic derivative can be catastrophic for the strawberry sector.

The threat is more alive than ever, with a campaign in Germany calling for a boycott of Spanish strawberries and the notices from the European channels that the Andalusian government is playing with fire. 80% of the production of red fruits travels to European markets and Germany monopolizes 31% of this export in trucks, translated into a business of 448 million, according to figures from the Andalusian Board on foreign trade.

“We follow political events very closely and we are in contact with the Andalusian Government. A year ago we already expressed our concern for environmental protection in Andalusia in our letter, ”a spokeswoman for the German giant Edeka, with 11,000 stores, warns by email. Regarding this letter, signed by 23 European food chains a year ago, the largest German supermarket chain warned: “With its proposed law, the Andalusian Government is endangering the survival of the Doñana National Park, but also the future of local agriculture”.

The Andalusian Minister of Agriculture, Carmen Calvo, has tried this week to appease the criticism of Edeka, Aldi, Lidl and Rewe, all of them signatories to the letter, and has met with representatives of the chains to “counteract the reputational damage”, in his words, and minimize the possible economic damage to the sector as a result of the boycott campaign and the frustrated visit of the German deputies.

It remains to be seen if the campaign will have any effect on the purchases of the next winter season, whose commercial agreements are closed this summer.

Harald Ebner (in the center of the image), German deputy who led the delegation of parliamentarians from his country, on Monday in Madrid.

Borja Sánchez-Trillo (EFE)

But the concern and possible economic repercussion for the political management of irrigation along with Doñana does not only come from Germany. “Illegal farms should not be legalized because they contribute to the terrible situation in Doñana. We are watching the development of Huelva very closely and with concern”, warns a spokesperson for the Swiss chain Migros, with 635 supermarkets and which last year bought 1,800 tons from three large Huelva producers. A spokesman for the Swedish chain Valora, with 2,700 points of sale, expresses the same concern: “Appropriate measures should be adopted to ensure the sustainability of Doñana’s water and soil in the long term. If this does not happen, we believe that Andalusia’s reputation and development as a supplier of strawberries are at risk.”

The Swiss chain Coop, with 960 supermarkets, receives letters from time to time from its consumers about whether the strawberries they buy deteriorate Doñana. “We are committed to preserving the ecological balance of the Doñana National Park,” says a spokeswoman for the chain, which hires companies specialized in verifying the cartography of its supplying farms through satellites.

The growth of the Spring seal in Spain is parallel to its expansion in the world, where it has quadrupled in the last two years, going from 2,185 to 8,051, according to Alejandra Pistagnesi, responsible for Latin America of the German certifier Global Gap, which grants said warranty. But being a demanding and expensive seal for the farmer, its expansion only comes when the supermarket demands it. The producer must provide the origin and identification of the water sources, their storage facilities and distribution and irrigation systems, an environmental impact risk assessment, a plan to mitigate them, etc. “You have to show that you are more efficient and you set yourself challenges, with on-demand irrigation and humidity probes. You have an evaluation, field notes, announced and surprise audits from time to time. It is an endless number of documents”, confides an agronomist engineer who requests anonymity.

Ignacio González, auditor of the certifier Agrocolor, points out: “The demand for Spring has grown a lot in recent years because the drought and the need for water are very worrying, but I calculate that it will be around 40% of the farms in Huelva,” he says, lowering the optimism of the employers, whose survey double that percentage.

Apart from the progressive implementation of the seal that guarantees that Doñana will not be damaged, the strawberry sector views the scenario with great concern. Competition is fierce due to the success of red berries on the shelves and more and more regions, such as Aragon, are joining the bandwagon of their production and sale, well established in the first competitor of Andalusia, Morocco, but also in Germany itself. . “I perceive a lot of indignation in the sector. The bill has aroused a bad image in the sector and in a small town in Germany they are gridded and do not know which farms are legal and which are not, they will only stop buying if they are convinced that it contributes to damaging Doñana”, the engineer says.

New chapters of the political fight

The confrontation between the Government and the Andalusian Junta (PP) does not cease. The pre-campaign of the generals has caused the reproaches for the PP and Vox bill to increase irrigation with Doñana to multiply almost every day. This Friday, the vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, accused the Andalusian president, Juan Manuel Moreno, of shooting “with the king’s gunpowder” for making statements without taking into account the consequences of him. Despite her criticism, she reached out to the regional Executive to talk (without making the withdrawal of the bill a condition), “once she has already achieved the electoral revenue she wanted [en referencia a Moreno]very probably take over the Diputación de Huelva”.

The Junta responded to the Government by asking it to stop “its insults”. “We ask you to change that list of insults for a list of proposals, and if you have something to contribute positively to Andalusia, the best way is in Parliament”, said the spokesman for the Executive and Sustainability Minister, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco. .

Meanwhile, scientists are perplexed by the dialectical fight, which excludes meetings to coordinate efforts. “The solution is for politicians to do their management work, which is deficient and many years behind schedule. Agriculture and the environment in Doñana depend on the Junta, which used to be part of the PSOE”, denounces Eloy Revilla, director of the Doñana CSIC Biological Station. “The proposed law makes it even more difficult to solve the lack of governance. There are many laws to apply, but we are in elections and common sense does not apply. It is evident that politicians are not interested in the economic sustainability of the area either. Based on repeating lies, they do not become true, reality is what it is, ”he clinches.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter