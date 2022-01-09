Next week the Spanish Super Cup will take place, a tournament that, since its remodeling three years ago, faces the champions and runners-up of the country’s main trophies, such as La Liga and the Copa del Rey. The Athletic club will defend the title as he is the current champion, against FC Barcelona, Atlético and Real Madrid.
All matches will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and will consist of a single match semifinals and a final, where the champion will be decided, also a single match.
In the semifinals, the Copa del Rey champion, the Cup runner-up, the La Liga champion and the La Liga runner-up face each other.
In cases where there is a team that has repeated in several of these categories (La Liga champion and Cup runner-up, for example), the third in La Liga will also go, and if there are several who repeat, the best Cup semi-finalist .
Clash
The first semifinal will be between the FC Barcelona and Real Madrid on January 12 at 8 p.m. in Spain (14 hours in Mexico and 16 hours in Argentina).
The second semifinal will be between Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Club January 13 at 20 hours in Spain (14 hours in Mexico and 16 hours in Argentina).
The final will be between the winners of each semifinal on January 16 at 7:30 p.m. hours in Spain (1.30 p.m. in Mexico and 3.30 p.m. in Argentina).
WHERE TO SEE THE SUPERCUP OF SPAIN?
In Spain it can be followed through the #Vamos de Movistar Plus channel, as well as the Movistar Supercopa channel, a channel created specifically for the occasion.
For all of Latin America, the channel where you will be able to see all the matches will be Direct TV Sports. In addition, in the United States it can be followed through ESPN +.
