⏱️ TIC, TAC … START THE COUNTDOWN FOR OUR #superSupercopa FROM SPAIN!!

⚽️ The competition will start on January 12 in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) with @AthleticClub, @Athletics, @FCBarcelona_es Y @Real Madrid in contention.

? SAVE YOUR SCHEDULES !!

ℹ️ https://t.co/xuYmJx2BBp pic.twitter.com/jkoSyjuy9W

– RFEF (@rfef) January 4, 2022