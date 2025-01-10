Real Madrid and Barcelona will fight this Sunday for the first title of the year, the Spanish Super Cup 2025. Both will star in the Saudi city of Jeddah in the classic Spanish football match, in which, if the whites win, they would equal the Blaugranas in number of titles in the competition (14).

Carlo Ancelotti’s team will fight for the title after beating Mallorca in the semi-final 3-0, while Barcelona beat Athletic (0-2) in this Wednesday’s tie.

The first time the two met in this competition was in 1988, with the victory of Real Madrid, which also won the Super Cup in 1990, 1993, 1997, 2012 and 2017, in two-legged finals. With this format, the victory only went to the Barça side in 2011.

Since the competition system was modified in 2020 and was expanded to four participants, with the final consisting of one match, the two greats of Spanish football have starred in two duels. And at the moment there is equality: in 2023 he fell to the Barça side, with a 3-1 victory; Last year it was for the whites, who took revenge with a 4-1.





The final of the 2025 Super Cup is marked by Barcelona’s problems registering Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. Both LaLiga and the RFEF denied registration to the culé entity, which pushed until December 31, the deadline, to formalize the situation of the footballers.

However, the CSD has granted him precautionary measures until the substance of the matter is resolved and both could play if the Barça coach, Hansi Flick, deems it so. Nor has the reaction of president Joan Laporta gone unnoticed upon learning of the measure with a cut of his sleeves in the box, before the first semi-final, in which they faced Athletic Bilbao.

Vinicius Junior will also be in this Sunday’s final, having received only two games of sanction from the RFEF Disciplinary Committee and not four, which would have forced him to serve the penalty in all state competitions.

Schedule and where to watch the final of the 2025 Spanish Super Cup between Real Madrid and Barcelona on TV



FC Barcelona midfielder Gavi celebrates after scoring the 1-0 that opens the scoring for the culé team during the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup Alberto Estevez / EFE

The final of the 2025 Spanish Super Cup between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played this Sunday, January 12, at the King Abdullah stadium in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) at 8:00 p.m. The meeting can be seen on television in Movistar+ and it can also be followed live through the website of The Vanguard.