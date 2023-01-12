The technical director from Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti recognized that, despite reaching the final of the Spain Supercup after eliminating the Valencia (1-1 and 4-3, on penalties), his team is not “at its best”, but he considered it something “normal” due to the stoppage for the Qatar World Cup 2022and wanted to keep that, despite this, they are complying.

“A long-suffering and complicated game, but there are no easy games at this level. It’s true that we got a little more complicated with a fairly obvious mistake in the goal, but the first half and the end of the game were good. We have found an opponent who has defended well and we have handled it quite well. It is evident that the team is not at its best, but the team has complied; at times, not playing very well, but delivering,” he analyzed.

“It has not been a physical problem because at the end of the game we have done better, trying to score. We are not at the top, as I said, and it is normal, little by little we have to find a better condition. We were affected by the problems of Camavinga, Lucas Vazquezwe had to put in players who were on the limit like Carvajal and Mendy… but we are in the final again”, he continued.

“Our level is not at the top and we have to suffer a little more to win the games”, he completed. “Getting to the final is what we wanted to do. Usually in finals we do well. We’ll see what happens, as I said, it’s quite a different time compared to last year, but we’re going to fight hard to win the final. Super Cup“, he added.