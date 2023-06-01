Next year Saudi Arabia will host four Spanish teams to play the 2024 Spanish Super Cup with the format proposed by Luis Rubiales upon reaching the top of the Federation. As of today, details of the next edition of this competition are already known.
Therefore, today we show you all the necessary information about the Spanish Super Cup:
Which teams will play the Spanish Super Cup?
Well, there are four Spanish teams that will arrive in Saudi Arabia to play this competition. One of the teams that will play is Osasuna, which comes to this competition after being runner-up in the Copa del Rey on May 6 in the city of Seville. In the same way, Real Madrid, the team that got in the way of Jagoba Arrasate’s plans to win the Copa del Rey trophy, will be another of the teams that will play the Spanish Super Cup
FC Barcelona, after being proclaimed champion of LaLiga Santander, will also be one of the teams that participate in this edition, in addition, Xavi Hernández’s men will seek to revalidate this tournament. The fourth team that will complete the participation quota in this Super Cup will be Atlético de Madrid, the Cholo Simeone team benefits from Real Madrid entering the competition as Copa del Rey champion
What will the matches be?
We remember that this tournament is in Final Four format, there will be semifinals and a final, in which there will be extra time and penalties in case of a tie. The qualifiers are already ruled, the League Champion vs. Cup Runner-up and Cup Champion vs. League Runner-up will face off or, failing that, against the third-placed.
So the matches would be as follows:
– FC Barcelona vs CA Osasuna
– real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
When is the Spanish Super Cup taking place?
The dates for this competition have not yet been confirmed, but it is speculated that they will be played in January 2024 in Saudi Arabia. Nothing is certain yet and the Federation will give more details as time goes by.
How many teams have won the Spanish Super Cup?
Since its creation in 1982, there have been 10 teams that have won the Spanish Super Cup. Let’s see what they have been and in what year they conquered it.
|
Equipment
|
Number of titles
|
champion years
|
FC Barcelona
|
14
|
1983, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1996, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2023
|
real Madrid
|
12
|
1988, 1989, 1990, 1993, 1997, 2001, 2003, 2008, 2012, 2017, 2020, 2022
|
Athletic Club
|
3
|
1984, 2015, 2021
|
Deportivo de La Coruña
|
3
|
1995, 2000, 2002
|
Atletico Madrid
|
2
|
1985, 2014
|
Valencia
|
1
|
1999
|
Seville
|
1
|
2007
|
Saragossa
|
1
|
2004
|
Majorca
|
1
|
1998
|
Real society
|
1
|
1982
