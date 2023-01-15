Barcelona won the Spanish Super Cup by beating Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid 3-1 in the final played at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Xavi’s team avenged the knockout in Liga in the first round, thanks to goals from Gavi in ​​the 33rd minute, Lewandowski in the 45th minute and Pedri in the 69th minute; Benzema’s goal for the blancos was useless and only arrived in the 93rd minute. For the blaugrana it is the fourteenth success in the competition, two more than Real Madrid who had won just last edition.